Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Center: Happy Days on the Horizon



Our annual fundraiser is doing a twist and moving virtual in 2021! Please join us as we celebrate the senior center and look to the future with our Happy Days on the Horizon fundraiser. Our online event will take place on our website here from Tuesday, May 4th- Friday, May 7th to support adults aged 50+ in our community.









Kapunas dance troupe

We will share memories, fun experiences, and all the great shenanigans that take place at the Center right here on our website at 10am PDT each day during our online event.





The services we provide at Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center (SLFPSC) can only continue running with your support. By partaking in our upcoming 2021 fundraiser, you will have a great impact on our community!





In addition to registering for our online fundraiser, we kindly ask that you make a donation anytime between now until Friday, May 7, 2021. You can click here to make a donation





Crafting groups will return after the pandemic

















Thank you so much for supporting SLFPSC! We are thrilled to connect with supporters like you (online) to share more about our mission and the community we serve at Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center. So dust off your dance shoes and await more details...Sincerely,The Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center