New COVID telephone line for blind and low vision individuals



Funded by a grant from WA Department of Health, Washington State School for the Blind began working on ways to increase awareness of accessible resources related to the COVID-19 pandemic through the creation of BLIND COVID.





Blind and low vision individuals can call 360-947-3330 to ask questions regarding access to resources related to COVID-19. No medical advice will be given, as the purpose of BLIND COVID access line is to provide access to information over the phone that may otherwise be difficult to locate through the web or other means.





BLINDCOVID.COM will have additional media and a podcast specifically focused at providing information related to navigating daily life throughout the pandemic.











