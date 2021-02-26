New show at ShoreLake Arts Gallery in Town Center





Cindra Avery and Melissa Newell

Exhibiting February 24 - April 3, 2021





Once we each moved past this initial discomfort, we found we each had the ability to let go of any sense of preciousness and instead to trust the process. Over time our pieces and work evolved, with each of us responding to the marks, color use and forms as we pushed each other in new directions.



Now there is less anxiety over how to respond, but genuine excitement as we take on new challenges. We continue to draw on both the strengths and weaknesses of each other. As we continue to explore new ideas and directions, we have also discovered the joy of working in the studio together for some part of the process.













ShoreLake Arts Gallery is exhibiting a selection of works by Multi-Media Collaborative Artists, Cindra Avery and Melissa Newell. The work for "Collaborative by Nature" represents a six-year creative collaboration focused on the natural world. The impetus for this work was based on our shared interests in gardening, birds, collage and mixed media design. Groupings and themes emerged organically. We passed pieces back and forth until both of us felt we had fully explored the material, the surfaces, and finally, the meaning. When we first started this experiment in creative collaboration, we were often surprised and a bit unnerved by the work we received and briefly left with "What am I supposed to do?"