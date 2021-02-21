Birds: Bushtits in bushes

Photo by Tanis Coralee Leonhardi

These busy little songbirds are Bushtits. They live in flocks of 10 to 40 birds and weigh 0.1 - 0.2 ounce each.





They are native to our area and typically live here year round.





They come to feed in our yard as we keep at least one peanut butter and jelly/berry suet block out for them at all times.





They live in sock shaped hanging nests made of moss, spider webs and grasses.





Tanis has been working at catching a good photo of these little birds and finally these two posed for her!





--Susan Leonhardi











