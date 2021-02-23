Flags at half-staff: Remembering the lives lost to COVID-19
Tuesday, February 23, 2021
directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff immediately, in remembrance of the 500,000 Americans who have lost their lives to COVID-19.
Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Friday, February 26, 2021.
Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.
Please call 360-902-0383 if you have any questions about this flag lowering.
