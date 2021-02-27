For the Birds: Build a Nest Box -- or put one up



Pacific Wrens, Song Sparrows, Spotted Towhees, and Dark-eyed Juncos are also pairing up. These birds build their nests on or near the ground and do not use nest boxes.





Bewick's Wren feeding young in nest box by Greg Pluth



If you want to buy a nest box, buy one with a side that can swing out so that you can clean it after the season without having to take it down if you have it in an ideal location. Make sure that the hole is 1 1/8” round if you are welcoming chickadees and/or wrens — too large will allow House Sparrows to take over the box.



Several stores sell nest boxes. If you want the widest selection for each of the several local nesting species, then the place to go is



If you are looking for a home-centered math and hands-on project during the pandemic, then you could build your own.



Do not paint nor stain the wood. Rougher boards are better, especially on the inside of the box so that the nestlings can climb out when they are ready. Older, seasoned wood is best, but new wood will work if you hang the boxes soon, so that they have time to season for a while.





Basic Songbird nest box plans



https://wdfw.wa.gov/sites/default/files/2019-11/basic_songbird_nestbox.pdf



Cavity nesters like chickadees, Downy and Hairy woodpeckers, plus Northern Flickers will use nest boxes since suitable trees are often cut down.Various owls will also use nest boxes, but these need to be over 12 feet up on a branched tree and require some heavy lifting.