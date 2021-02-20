City of Shoreline wants to hear feedback on 20 year Transportation Master Plan (TMP)
Saturday, February 20, 2021
|Visit the Open House / Take the survey
From the City of Shoreline
We need to hear from you!
Do you use Shoreline’s transportation network? Do you drive in Shoreline? Do you use sidewalks or trails in Shoreline? Do you ride transit in Shoreline?
THEN WE NEED TO HEAR FROM YOU!
We are currently updating the City’s Transportation Master Plan (TMP) and we need you to tell us about your travel needs and priorities!
Why participate? The TMP update will:
- Make decisions now that will affect our community for years to come.
- Establish transportation goals, policies, and projects for the next 20 years.
- Develop transportation networks for all users (people walking, cycling, riding transit, driving, etc.)
Participate in an Online Open House
Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021
Noon-1:00 p.m.
Go to shorelinewa.gov/tmp for more information about the TMP and how to join the Open House.
Complete the Survey
Unable to attend the Open House? Then please take the TMP survey.
TMP Overview
The TMP supports all forms of travel – by foot, bicycle, skateboard, scooter, stroller, wheelchair, transit, motorcycle, automobile, etc. The TMP will guide local and regional transportation investments and define the City’s future transportation policies, programs, and projects for the next 20 years.
The last update to the TMP was in 2011. The City must update the TMP by 2023 to align with the City Comprehensive Plan and meet the Growth Management Act requirements, maintain the City’s eligibility for pursuing future grant funding, and set transportation policies for guiding the development of Shoreline.
For additional information, visit the Transportation Master Plan webpage.
