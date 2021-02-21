New business: Pilates Northwest has relocated to Shoreline





Located in the The Annex building adjacent to Ballinger Village, the studio is brand new after a total remodel of the former Sylvia’s Swimwear space by Blox Construction.









Louise Beckley, owner of Pilates Northwest, describes it like this: “Relocation has been an almost 2-year project. We finally found our perfect new location and are extremely pleased with the feeling of the space-- an environment that is serene, beautiful and functional. "From our new state-of-the-art commercial Pilates equipment to our ozone-free ionizing system in our HVAC system, we have thought through every detail to create an inviting space.”



Pilates has long been known as a form of exercise adaptable for all.

With benefits like enhanced abdominal and core strength, balanced muscular development, aligned upright posture and increased flexibility, Pilates has had a reputation as not only a form of fitness, but also an exercise system that helps with rehabilitation from injury, improving movement challenges, and is suitable for young and older folks like.





Beckley goes on to say, “we specialize in adapting Pilates to individual client needs. From the “over-50 crowd” to Pilates for beginners, to helping those with movement challenges, we have the expertise, education and experience to create a specialized plan appropriate for each client.”

Pilates Northwest is pleased to be a new community member in the Lake Forest Park/Ballinger area. Offering private sessions and small group classes in the brand new, beautiful studio is a small business owner's dream come true.







With seven fully certified Pilates instructors, each with over ten years' experience, the intention is set to take great care in creating individualized Pilates sessions dedicated to helping people move better and feel better. At Pilates Northwest, everyone is welcome.




















