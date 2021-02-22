Midnight update on power outage

Power outage at midnight



There are advantages to being the only place in the county with power outages. There's no delay in getting crews to your outage area.





One of the original outages in northwest Seattle is still out. 250 people can expect power by 3am.





The 175th area power is fully restored. One household a few blocks south is still out.





Echo Lake is down to two households.





Five households near Ballinger are still out.





89 in Lake Forest Park are waiting for the downed tree to be cleared. Power will be back by 2:45am





--Diane Hettrick











