Gallery North features Select Artists Invitational Show

Early Spring, Hellebores by Catherine M. James, Watercolor on Cradle Board,$525









This show is to honor each of them in preparation for our 60th Anniversary coming in July 2021!





Each of the artists will be showing a small grouping of their work including wall art and small works in their chosen medium representing their own unique visions of the world.





JR Hawse_Bracelet Fish Cuff





The exhibited pieces will include oil and acrylic paintings by Joyce Donaldson, Janet Hawse, Karen Kahn-Rice, Jolyn Wells-Moran, and Lyla Jacobsen.





Working in watercolors are Mary Anderson and Catherine James. Cheryl Hufnagel will be displaying her pastel paintings. There will also be colored pencil pieces by Paula Parks and watercolor and mixed media art by Alice Owen.









“We all see the world through our own eyes, so this will be a beautiful and interesting collection of visual and functional art,” says Gallery North president, Lonni Flowers.

Most Saturdays, we will have one or more of the artists present to meet the public and visit about their art. There may also be a demonstration during these "mini-receptions". These events are open to the public so come meet the artists. Many of these talented artists are well-known throughout the Pacific Northwest. As a special bonus, we also have several wonderful potters, Rupa Palasamudram and Kerry Kakigi, whose works were recently shown at Cascadia.





Prairie Dog Cup by Kerry Kakigi



Gallery North Edmonds has been in operation for almost 60 years as it continues its mission to promote and sell local art in the heart of beautiful downtown Edmonds.





In March, Gallery North will feature the artwork of a group of 12 special artists who are friends and former gallery members in a show called “Select Invitations.”