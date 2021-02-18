Free COVID-19 testing resumes at ICHS
Thursday, February 18, 2021
|COVID-19 testing available by appointment at ICHS
International Community Health Services (ICHS) is now offering free COVID-19 testing at its Shoreline Clinic on Aurora Avenue N.
Drive-up and walk-up testing is available to everyone regardless of citizenship/immigration or insurance status.
Weekly appointments can be made Tuesday and Thursday, 9:30am-3:00pm. The ICHS Shoreline Clinic is located at 16549 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133.
Registration is made online at https://www.ichs.com/free-covid-19-testing/
Early testing is important to help prevent COVID-19 from spreading to friends, family, and the community. If you have a sign/symptom of COVID-19 or were exposed to someone with COVID-19, please get tested.
