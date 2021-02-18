Free COVID-19 testing resumes at ICHS

Thursday, February 18, 2021

COVID-19 testing available by appointment at ICHS

International Community Health Services (ICHS) is now offering free COVID-19 testing at its Shoreline Clinic on Aurora Avenue N. 

Drive-up and walk-up testing is available to everyone regardless of citizenship/immigration or insurance status.

Weekly appointments can be made Tuesday and Thursday, 9:30am-3:00pm. The ICHS Shoreline Clinic is located at 16549 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133.

Registration is made online at https://www.ichs.com/free-covid-19-testing/

Early testing is important to help prevent COVID-19 from spreading to friends, family, and the community. If you have a sign/symptom of COVID-19 or were exposed to someone with COVID-19, please get tested.



Posted by DKH at 11:54 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  