SC Hip Hop's Physical Poetry is coming back with a Home Edition and wants everyone in the Shoreline School District to join in (staff too)





Like all things 2020, we are changing things up and this year we are including student performers as well as an opportunity for STAFF from all over the Shoreline School District to be part of a piece that will be featured in this VIRTUAL SHOW!





This year we are bringing youth from all over the Shoreline District together to share their talents in the performing arts.





A variety of acts will be selected for this show that we are curating along with local dance companies and artists, and featuring both live and prerecorded elements.





This will be a VIRTUAL SHOW that the audience can enjoy in the comfort of their home and an opportunity to share with your family and friends across the country!









HOW STUDENT ARTISTS CAN APPLY:



https://tinyurl.com/APPLYphysicalpoetry2021

(Gmail/School Email and Account required)



SHORELINE STAFF PIECE



Are you a Shoreline Public School teacher, staff, board member and want to be part of the show? Join our special staff piece that will be taught by our SC Hip Hop coaches/choreographers. This will be learned off Zoom and premiered at the show! If you are interested please fill out the survey below!



https://tinyurl.com/StaffPiecePhysicalPoetry



For questions, please contact us!

Rex Kinney, Head Coach from the Hip Hop Team at Shorecrest, is reinventing his enormously popular Physical Poetry show for a pandemic world.ABOUT THE SHOW:PHYSICAL POETRY: HOME EDITION is a re-imagined show based on our annual dance showcase.