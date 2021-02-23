Call Lake Forest Park City Hall to schedule a pick-up for free cloth masks
Tuesday, February 23, 2021
The City is offering pick-up by appointment for distribution at City Hall.
Details:
- Call City Hall to schedule a pick up and the quantity you are requesting at 206-368-5440.
- Appointments to pick up masks can be made Monday through Friday, 9:00am to 12:00Noon.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now recommending doubling of cloth masks.
