Call Lake Forest Park City Hall to schedule a pick-up for free cloth masks

Tuesday, February 23, 2021

LFP City Hall
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
As part of the State’s effort to ensure everyone has access to face coverings, the City of Lake Forest Park has cloth masks for distribution.

The City is offering pick-up by appointment for distribution at City Hall.

Details:
  • Call City Hall to schedule a pick up and the quantity you are requesting at 206-368-5440.
  • Appointments to pick up masks can be made Monday through Friday, 9:00am to 12:00Noon.
Where:

Lake Forest Park City Hall
17425 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now recommending doubling of cloth masks. 



