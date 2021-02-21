March 10 Chamber of Commerce meeting features Rod Dembowski

March ZOOM Luncheon Networking Event Featuring Rod Dembowski

ZOOM Meeting

County Councilmember

Rod Dembowski





Rod has focused efforts to reduce disparities in health outcomes, fight cancer, and improve women’s health as past Board of Health Chair.





In the fight against COVID-19, Rod’s focused his work on supporting those who have suffered the health and economic impacts of the virus, as well as expanding access to COVID-19 vaccines.





Rod has passed several major initiatives including the Youth Action Plan, a nation-leading family leave program, ballot access laws, juvenile justice reforms, and a major veterans housing program.









Agenda:



11:30 a.m. Introductions and Networking

12:00 p.m. Speaker Presentation

12:55 p.m. Announcements



Join Zoom Meeting



https://zoom.us/j/96711320572?pwd=QlhoY0RpNXk0bVpBMTRrYTAvRzZqZz09



Meeting ID: 967 1132 0572

Passcode: 309181



One tap mobile



+12532158782,,96711320572#,,,,*309181# US (Tacoma)

+13462487799,,96711320572#,,,,*309181# US (Houston)



Dial by your location



+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)



Find your local number:



Please RSVP online or email





Following a twelve year legal career at Foster Pepper, Rod was elected to the King County Council in 2013.As Chair of the Mobility and Environment Committee, Rod led efforts to improve and expand service at Metro, clean up waterways, and protect open space.