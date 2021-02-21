March 10 Chamber of Commerce meeting features Rod Dembowski
Sunday, February 21, 2021
March ZOOM Luncheon Networking Event Featuring Rod Dembowski
Wednesday, March 10, 2021 from 11:30am - 1:00pm
ZOOM Meeting
King County Councilmember and Shoreline Chamber of Commerce member, Rod Dembowski, will be discussing the County’s response to COVID-19, including how to support small businesses in need and how to expand access to vaccines.
|County Councilmember
Rod Dembowski
Following a twelve year legal career at Foster Pepper, Rod was elected to the King County Council in 2013.
As Chair of the Mobility and Environment Committee, Rod led efforts to improve and expand service at Metro, clean up waterways, and protect open space.
Rod has focused efforts to reduce disparities in health outcomes, fight cancer, and improve women’s health as past Board of Health Chair.
In the fight against COVID-19, Rod’s focused his work on supporting those who have suffered the health and economic impacts of the virus, as well as expanding access to COVID-19 vaccines.
Rod has passed several major initiatives including the Youth Action Plan, a nation-leading family leave program, ballot access laws, juvenile justice reforms, and a major veterans housing program.
He has never missed a vote. In 2018 he was named Public Official of the Year by the Municipal League of King County.
Agenda:
11:30 a.m. Introductions and Networking
12:00 p.m. Speaker Presentation
12:55 p.m. Announcements
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/96711320572?pwd=QlhoY0RpNXk0bVpBMTRrYTAvRzZqZz09
Meeting ID: 967 1132 0572
Passcode: 309181
One tap mobile
+12532158782,,96711320572#,,,,*309181# US (Tacoma)
+13462487799,,96711320572#,,,,*309181# US (Houston)
Dial by your location
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
Meeting ID: 967 1132 0572
Passcode: 309181
Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/acWWV3J90r
Please RSVP online or email info@shorelinechamber.org so we can sent you a reminder.
Agenda:
11:30 a.m. Introductions and Networking
12:00 p.m. Speaker Presentation
12:55 p.m. Announcements
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/96711320572?pwd=QlhoY0RpNXk0bVpBMTRrYTAvRzZqZz09
Meeting ID: 967 1132 0572
Passcode: 309181
One tap mobile
+12532158782,,96711320572#,,,,*309181# US (Tacoma)
+13462487799,,96711320572#,,,,*309181# US (Houston)
Dial by your location
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
Meeting ID: 967 1132 0572
Passcode: 309181
Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/acWWV3J90r
Please RSVP online or email info@shorelinechamber.org so we can sent you a reminder.
0 comments:
Post a Comment