Sample a Continuing Education online class at no cost - Practicing Mindfulness
Sunday, February 28, 2021
Join educator Megan Toney in a one-hour sampler course exploring various topics from her Continuing Education weekend workshops.
|Olympic Mountains photo by
Lee Lageschulte
Learn how mindful communication can improve your life, practice active listening, and walk away with tips and tricks for everyday negotiations in this Zoom session.
There is no cost for this event, but seats are limited.
There is no cost for this event, but seats are limited.
Register today using this link or contact continuing-ed@shoreline.edu for more information.
0 comments:
Post a Comment