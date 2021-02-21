Wind blowing, branches and trees fall, transformers blowing, and power going out

Sunday, February 21, 2021



And how's your evening?

First a tree came down and took out power to 150 homes just south of 175th. There was another large outage in the area just south of 145th and The Highlands.

Now the map has more outages popping up. It includes an area of Lake Forest Park that I just drove through when all the lights were on.

The street is covered with small tufts of greenery.

Carl Dinse says his Shoreline weather station in Richmond Beach registered a 45mph wind gust.

And the evening is young.

--Diane Hettrick



Posted by DKH at 9:13 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  