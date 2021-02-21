Wind blowing, branches and trees fall, transformers blowing, and power going out









First a tree came down and took out power to 150 homes just south of 175th. There was another large outage in the area just south of 145th and The Highlands.





Now the map has more outages popping up. It includes an area of Lake Forest Park that I just drove through when all the lights were on.





The street is covered with small tufts of greenery.





Carl Dinse says his Shoreline weather station in Richmond Beach registered a 45mph wind gust.





And the evening is young.





--Diane Hettrick













And how's your evening?