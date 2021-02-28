Charles The Clown and Biscuit The Dog Puppet, Seattle Children's Entertainers ... have an appointment with Dr. Seuss.





They are sharing their adventure with area kids on a new video.





The King County Library System has carried Charles' books, story audios and videos on their shelves for over thirty years [see: Charles Kraus].









"The last two 'live' shows I gave before switching to virtual presentations were Dr. Seuss programs for Nancy's Noah's Ark, in Mill Creek," the entertainer says. He can hardly believe it's been a year since stepping onto a stage.

Restricted by the pandemic, Charles has been giving virtual performances and free video chat sessions for children and families throughout the country. He was profiled in the Washington Post Extraordinary People series for his efforts during the COVID crisis.



The audio track featured on the Dr. Seuss video was originally released as part of Charles' "Live At The Library" CD. During the tribute, Biscuit, the clown's sidekick, is seeking an appointment with the good doctor because he has a broken poem. [recommended for kids 4-8 years of age]. Charles' shows feature rhyming. His "live" Dr. Seuss program has been performed in many schools and libraries.

















Charles and his puppets have performed thousands of area shows, as well as thousands more throughout the country.