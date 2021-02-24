City of Mountlake Terrace: part time recreation jobs
Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Gym/Ballfield Attendant
This position is a recreation leader for athletic programs and facilities. This is an evening and weekend shift position that is responsible for setting up for rentals and preparing fields for games. This position requires terrific organizational skills, leadership, and responsibility.
Job description and application: here
Tennis Instructor
This position is responsible for instructing tennis in one or more of the following programs: Tennis Team, Tennis Lessons, and Tennis Camps.
Must be available Tuesday -- Friday for programs that run:
- 9am to 3pm June 24th to August 29th
- and 6:30pm to 8:30pm May 27th to September 25th.
Tennis Assistant
This position is responsible for instructing tennis in one or more of the following programs: Tennis Team, Tennis Lessons, and Tennis Camps.
Dates are flexible but typically are:
