City of Mountlake Terrace: part time recreation jobs

City of Mountlake Terrace has three part-time recreation positions


Gym/Ballfield Attendant

This position is a recreation leader for athletic programs and facilities. This is an evening and weekend shift position that is responsible for setting up for rentals and preparing fields for games. This position requires terrific organizational skills, leadership, and responsibility.

Job description and application: here
Tennis Instructor

This position is responsible for instructing tennis in one or more of the following programs: Tennis Team, Tennis Lessons, and Tennis Camps.

Must be available Tuesday -- Friday for programs that run:
  • 9am to 3pm June 24th to August 29th
  • and 6:30pm to 8:30pm May 27th to September 25th.
Job description and application here

Tennis Assistant

This position is responsible for instructing tennis in one or more of the following programs: Tennis Team, Tennis Lessons, and Tennis Camps.

Dates are flexible but typically are:
  • Must be available Tuesday -- Friday for programs that run:
  • 9am to 3pm June 22nd to September 2nd
  • and 6:30pm to 8:30pm May 19th to September 1st.
Job description and application here

