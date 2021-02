City of Mountlake Terrace: part time recreation jobs

City of Mountlake Terrace has three part-time recreation positions City of Mountlake Terrace has three part-time recreation positions

9am to 3pm June 24th to August 29th

and 6:30pm to 8:30pm May 27th to September 25th.







Tennis Assistant



This position is responsible for instructing tennis in one or more of the following programs: Tennis Team, Tennis Lessons, and Tennis Camps.



Dates are flexible but typically are:

Must be available Tuesday -- Friday for programs that run:

9am to 3pm June 22nd to September 2nd

and 6:30pm to 8:30pm May 19th to September 1st. Job description and application



