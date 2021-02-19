Spin Alley and Vault 177 are open for business
Friday, February 19, 2021
By Cynthia Sheridan
For a delicious selection of comfort foods along with some fun family activity, the Richmond Beach restaurant and bowling alley located at 1430 NW Richmond Beach Rd, Shoreline is now open daily 4pm until 10pm. (5pm for bowling; closing at 11:00pm on Friday and Saturday).
Under new ownership since 2019, both Vault 177, the newly-named restaurant, and Spin Alley, have undergone a major remodel with a full bar, heated patio dining and lots of up-to-date equipment and machinery for bowling aficionados.
Owner Joe Montero is following COVID-19 rules, which allow 25% capacity in both venues.
|Vault 177 has been rebranded as a restaurant
The complete menu for the restaurant, which includes 34 beer and wine taps, can be found at Vault177menu.com Take-out and curbside delivery are available, as well as eat-in dining.
Joe is a familiar face in the north end; his father Bill Montero served on the Shoreline Planning Commission and was an active Rotarian. Both father and son have a penchant for rescuing, rebuilding and reorganizing commercial businesses and real estate.
Spin Alley is now open for VIP Bowling for up to 6 people. You will have the ENTIRE bowling facility to yourself.
Cost is $100 per hour and includes shoe rental (tax extra). One hour sessions are available 4-8pm, seven days a week. Multiple hour sessions available at other times by request.
