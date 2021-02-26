Shoreline PTA Council announces finalists in the 2021 "Reflections" Arts competition

The PTA Reflections arts competition is an annual event, occurring nationwide every fall.

The National PTA chooses a theme from a contest of student submissions and students are encouraged to submit original artwork, photographs, literature, film video, music compositions and dance choreography to their schools in November.



The Reflections Art Competition for 2020/21 with the theme of “I matter because…” was held virtually.

"Our judges are professionals in art fields, and we are so appreciative of their time and expertise. We would also like to send a huge thank you to the individual school Reflections chairs who kept this program alive this year! Congratulations to ALL participants and to the finalists moving on to the state level of competition."

Shoreline Council PTAs had 74 participating pieces of artwork; 31 were finalists at the individual schools and progressed on to the district level this year.There was artwork from all around the Shoreline School District in categories of Visual Arts, Music Composition, Literature, Photography, Film Production, and Dance.

Please take a few minutes to view the event slide show showcasing the artwork, photography, literature, films, dance and music compositions.





31 Finalists and Honorable Mention winners



REFLECTIONS 2020-21 ﻿ SLIDESHOW

LITERATURE ENTRIES﻿

Reflections 2020/2021 Finalists and Honorable Mention Winners

Visual Arts – Finalists Lucy Meyer –VA 3D – Brookside -Primary – “I Am Kind”

Ayla Bronsther – Echo Lake – Intermediate- “Perspective”

Elana Bronsther- Einstein – Middle – “A Helping Hand”

Alina Li – Highland Terrace – Intermediate – “My friends live all around the world”

Vivian Sherrard- Highland Terrace -Intermediate - “Self-portrait”

Lina Yang –Kellogg Middle – “Pieces of me”

Daphne Tyl – Kellogg Middle – “Family Tree”

Lucia Shadduck – Kellogg Middle – “Stronger than she looks”

Angelina Vaughn – Kellogg Middle – “Sunset”

Lauren Atherton – VA 3D - Kellogg Middle – “Balloon Dress”

Lila Seda-Stannard – Kellogg Middle – “I matter regardless”

Ada Wirkala-Bryant – Parkwood – Intermediate – “Kid Stack”

Cooper Rogers - Parkwood – Intermediate – “I am the Future”

Isabel Arcaris – Shorecrest HS – “Petals in her Hair”

Penelope Merydith – Shorecrest HS – “warrior

Malia Megargee – Shorewood HS – “Bilateral Gynandromorph”

Eliana Megargee – Shorewood HS – “Beautiful.”

Jianyi Du – Shorewood HS – “Through the Lens”

Eliana Hensel – Syre – Primary – “I matter because I take care of nature”

Visual Arts – Honorable Mention Sabine Jordan – Brookside - Intermediate – “Helping Hand”

Julia Schielke – Einstein Middle – “Tree of Significance”

Annabelle Horne – Highland Terrace –Primary– “Grandma”

Cherryn Kim – Highland Terrace – Intermediate – “I matter because I draw in the forest”

Eleanor Town- Highland Terrace – Intermediate- “I Matter Because of my thoughts and opinions”

Claire Stellmon – Kellogg Middle – “I am on top of the World”

Taylor Draper – Kellogg Middle – “Simple Matters”

Amelia Smith – Parkwood – Intermediate – “I Can Change the Future!”

Selena Voigt – Ridgecrest – Intermediate – “My Spirit”

Trek Hugg – Shorecrest HS – “A Road to....”

Dante Jigamian - Shorecrest HS – “My Love”

Sophia Koontz – Shorecrest HS – “We're all connected”

Alana Brust – Syre – Intermediate – “Be Yourself”



Photography - Finalists Bradley Atherton – Briarcrest - Intermediate – “Stuifmeel”

Taylor Draper -Kellogg Middle – “Essential Steps”

Linnea Claar – Kellogg Middle – “Friends”

Cecilia Phillips – Shorecrest HS- “The Lighthouse”

Photography – Honorable Mention Sophia Tubbs – Kellogg Middle – “I matter because... the earth is special”

Avery Leptich - Kellogg Middle – “Looking for Light”

Gabriel T. Rice – Syre – Primary- “Family: Regardless of Color”

Literature – Finalists Boon Dumrong – Kellogg Middle - Special Artist – “Every Person Adds Something”, short story in braille

Abel Semere – Kellogg Middle – “The Next Generation”

Angelina Vaughn – Kellogg Middle – “I Matter.”

Kovana Williams – Ridgecrest – Intermediate – “I Stand”

Literature – Honorable Mention Leia Wirkala-Bryant – Parkwood – Intermediate – “Future Generation”

Ada Wirkala-Bryant – Parkwood – Intermediate – “If I Wasn't There”

Film - Finalists Wellington Pitts – Kellogg Middle – “A Spectrum of Acceptance”

Lauren Atherton – Kellogg Middle – “Simple Acts”

Music Composition - Finalists Alaina Buker – Echo Lake - Intermediate – “The Cheerful Giver”

Caleb Buker – Echo Lake – Primary – “The Big Heart Song”

Music Composition – Honorable Mention Zora Barchechat – Cascade K-8 - Middle - “Chatter”

Dance – Honorable Mention Rio Williams – Ridgecrest – Primary – “Matter of the Heart”

Congratulations to all of our artists!!!! Watch for yard signs around town that say “My Reflections piece is heading to state” and congratulate these students!



All finalists' pieces were sent on to Washington State PTA competition and we expect to hear about state level winners in April-early May.



Thank you to our amazing judges!

FILM - Tony Doupe, John Nold, Ken Winnick DANCE - Terry Goetz and Bronwen Houck LITERATURE - Shiela Giesler MUSIC - Jensina Oliver, Charles Enlow VISUAL ART AND PHOTOGRAPHY- Kevin Sheen, Bronwen Houck, Tara Shadduck, Ken Winnick





Special thanks to our Shoreline PTA Reflections Co-Chairs

Tiffany Megargee

Beth Neils

Suzanne Gugger







