Is spring here yet?

Thursday, February 18, 2021

 
Photo by Tanis Coralee Leonhardi

The first chipmunk of the season returned to the Leonhardi's Innis Arden backyard this week.

The chipmunks are native to Puget Sound but have been driven to a few, deeply forested local areas in The Highlands, Innis Arden, and Lake Forest Park, while the invasive gray squirrels dominate most of the territory.



