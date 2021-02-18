Is spring here yet?

Photo by Tanis Coralee Leonhardi



The first chipmunk of the season returned to the Leonhardi's Innis Arden backyard this week.



The chipmunks are native to Puget Sound but have been driven to a few, deeply forested local areas in The Highlands, Innis Arden, and Lake Forest Park, while the invasive gray squirrels dominate most of the territory.







