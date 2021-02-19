Shoreline Fire seeks volunteers for Pro and Con committees on Fire Benefit Charge to be on upcoming ballot
Friday, February 19, 2021
|Shoreline Fire Training and Support Facility on Aurora
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Shoreline Fire Chief Cowan is asking for anyone interested in forming a Pro or Con committee regarding their upcoming ballot measure re-authorizing the Fire Benefit Charge to contact him via email - mcowan@shorelinefire.com
The deadline for emailing your interest in either committee is February 24, 2021 at 3pm.
