Shoreline Fire seeks volunteers for Pro and Con committees on Fire Benefit Charge to be on upcoming ballot

Friday, February 19, 2021

Shoreline Fire Training and Support Facility on Aurora
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Shoreline Fire Chief Cowan is asking for anyone interested in forming a Pro or Con committee regarding their upcoming ballot measure re-authorizing the Fire Benefit Charge to contact him via email - mcowan@shorelinefire.com 

The deadline for emailing your interest in either committee is February 24, 2021 at 3pm.



