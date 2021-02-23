High school swimming season begins with both teams in outdoor pools, while dive teams train in Everett

Shorewood swimmers at the Innis Arden Club outdoor pool

Photo by Susie McDowell





Shorewood Head Girls’ Swim Coach



Monday, February 22, 2021 was Opening Day for Shoreline athletic seasons beginning with “Fall” sports!





Sports across the state have been allotted shorter seasons, with the mission being to provide high school athletes with the opportunity to be a part of a team, support physical and mental health, and for students to be given the chance to compete again.



Girls’ High School Swimming and Diving is off and running!





A shift for high school aquatics in Shoreline is the additional challenge of a venue change. Following the permanent closure of the Shoreline Pool, both Shorewood and Shorecrest have had to seek other sites.





With a lack of pools in the area, Shorewood swim has landed at Innis Arden and Shorecrest swim at Sheridan Beach. Yes, those are outdoor pools!





While both programs are extremely grateful to have new homes, the reality of being outside in cold weather months will create challenges.





The dive portion of each program just secured the site of Mariner High School in Everett.





The immediate demand, of course, for the swim and dive programs is to run a safe opportunity for students during a pandemic. Some modifications include dividing practices, less athletes in a lane, social distancing, and virtual meets.



This season is seen as an opportunity to honor our Seniors and one to be viewed as a bridge to the next season for underclassmen.





While the season will be different, it will be something. Congratulations to all the athletes who have joined the Shorewood and Shorecrest Swim and Dive teams!













