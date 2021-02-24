Jobs: City of Shoreline Administrative Assistant III

CLOSING DATE: 03/09/21 11:59pm



Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.



Selection Process: Top candidates, invited for an interview, may be subject to a writing skills test.



The Recreation, Cultural and Community Services Department (RCCS) is home to wide range of city services. The person in this position will provide primary support to Department Administration and Public Art but may also be called upon to support any of our program areas as needed.









To provide highly complex administrative support to the Recreation, Cultural and Community Services (RCCS) Director including providing primary administrative support to the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services/Tree Board; provide back-up assistance as needed to Department Management Team and/or Program Managers; respond to citizen inquiries and formal public information requests; and to perform a variety of tasks relative to assigned area of responsibility.



It is an exciting time to join our team as we have just completed a reorganization process and there are opportunities to shape how we work together into the future. This will be a robust and fast-paced role at the heart of the Department. We are excited to welcome a new team member with enthusiasm for public service and social equity!












