Customer candidate sought for City Light Review Panel

Seattle City Light is seeking a candidate to serve on the City Light Review Panel and represent our suburban franchise customers.





This is a Mayoral appointment to the Review Panel and the candidate will be appointed by Seattle Mayor Durkan and confirmed by the Seattle City Council.



The Review Panel, established in 2010 through City Council Ordinance Number 123256, plays an important role in providing input and engagement of City Light ratepayers in the development and review of the utility’s biennial update to the six-year Strategic Plan.





The Review Panel is also tasked with reviewing electricity rate proposals, assessing City Light’s electricity rate design, and considering the implementation of cost allocation changes among customer classes.





The current vacant panel position is designated for a City Light Suburban Franchise Customer Representative, preferably with knowledge and interest in the electricity industry.





The candidate must reside in one of the following communities - cities of Tukwila, Burien, SeaTac, Renton, Normandy Park, Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, or unincorporated King County (White Center/Bryn Mawr-Skyway).





City Light is committed to racial diversity and inclusion in recruitment for this position.







This position is appointed by the City Council to serve a renewable three-year term. Qualified candidates will be screened and forwarded to Seattle City Councilmember Pedersen's office for consideration. For more details regarding participation in the Review Panel and Strategic Plan, including the time commitment to attend regular monthly meetings, please visit the links below:



To be considered for appointment by the City Council to the City Light Review Panel, please send a letter of interest and resume by Friday, March 19, 2021 to



To be considered for appointment by the City Council to the City Light Review Panel, please send a letter of interest and resume by Friday, March 19, 2021 to SCL_CLRPquestions@seattle.gov








