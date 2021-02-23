Eagle Scout project: donate your old phones and chargers

Pilsung Kwak stands next to a store display which includes his drop off box

Photo courtesy Pilsung Kwak





Pilsung Kwak is currently conducting his Eagle Scout project with Troop 309 and The Lake Forest Park Rotary Club. Troop 309 is led by Scoutmaster Dwight Thompson and Assistant Scoutmaster Todd Wunder, who are both providing help in planning and conducting the project.





Kwak explains, "My project is a phone donation drive in which I am collecting ANY type of phone in ANY condition as well as things such as chargers (portable or not) and phone cases."





These cellphones will be donated to the Youth Services Committee of the Lake Forest Park Rotary Foundation and given to homeless teenagers after restoration.





Homeless teenagers require these phones to call for help, find jobs, study for school, etc. and these issues have been exacerbated by COVID-19. Most businesses allow limited in-person access meaning phones are an even more vital resource.





The project is currently ongoing and will be conducted until March 1st.





"I currently have 4 stores that serve as drop-off zones for the phones. In each store is a box which I put there to collect the phones.





These stores are:









Each store has a drop-off box which will be regularly cleaned and emptied by volunteers from my Troop. Simply drop your phone and other miscellaneous objects into the box and we will take care of the rest.





Please abide by all Covid-19 restrictions while donating your phones. Thank you very much for helping better our community.





For more information or question, they have a website at: https://www.bsa309.org/eagleproject or email pskwak22@gmail.com















