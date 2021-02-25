Needle in a haystack, dougie in a woodpile:)

Photo by Gloria Z Nagler

The Douglas squirrel, or chickaree measures 10 to 14 inches in length, including its tail. Its upper parts are reddish-or brownish-gray, and its underparts are orange to yellowish.





The Douglas squirrel is found in stands of fir, pine, cedar, and other conifers in the Cascade Mountains and western parts of Washington. (Ed. including Lake Forest Park)

--WA Dept of Fish and Wildlife





Chickaree? Now I need a photo of chickaree meets chickadee!

--Editor











