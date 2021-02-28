Daily Arts Activities by Silver Kite are free to King County Library patrons

Sunday, February 28, 2021

Writing Fiction is one of the free classes available at Silver Kite


Daily Arts Activities by Silver Kite

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Silver Kite Community Arts is offering online intergenerational workshops, talks, social hours and performances FREE for KCLS patrons. 

We hope that by offering these opportunities, we are providing stimulating creative engagement opportunities and social connection during this challenging time.

Classes for this week include:
  • Monday, March, 1:30-2:30pm: Beginning Drawing
  • Wednesday, March 3, 10:30-11:30am: Senior Social Hour
  • Friday, March 5, 10:30-11:30am: Writing Fiction
  • Saturday, March 6, 1:30-2:30pm: Nature Portraits
Register at silverkite.us/kcls

You will see "GUEST AREA." Enter KCLS2020 for the password and choose your classes.

You will receive an email confirmation with a list of supplies and access instructions before the class.



