Daily Arts Activities by Silver Kite are free to King County Library patrons

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Silver Kite Community Arts is offering online intergenerational workshops, talks, social hours and performances FREE for KCLS patrons.









Classes for this week include:

Monday, March, 1:30-2:30pm: Beginning Drawing

Wednesday, March 3, 10:30-11:30am: Senior Social Hour

Friday, March 5, 10:30-11:30am: Writing Fiction

Saturday, March 6, 1:30-2:30pm: Nature Portraits We hope that by offering these opportunities, we are providing stimulating creative engagement opportunities and social connection during this challenging time.





You will see "GUEST AREA." Enter KCLS2020 for the password and choose your classes. Register at silverkite.us/kcls You will see "GUEST AREA." Enter KCLS2020 for the password and choose your classes.



You will receive an email confirmation with a list of supplies and access instructions before the class.













