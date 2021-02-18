Free Webinar “Beautify and Care for your Streamside or Lakefront Property”

Curious about what it takes to return your stream, lake or wetland property to its more natural state?





Want to learn ways you can support wildlife, enhance your property’s aesthetic, and reduce maintenance needs?





Don’t miss this FREE 1-hour webinar hosted by King Conservation District for homeowners living along the water.









Questions? Contact Nikki Wolf at Learn from restoration experts about managing your yard to support both the environment and your own needs.Event Date: February 20, 2021 at 10amTopics:Register at https://kingcd.org/ Questions? Contact Nikki Wolf at nikki.wolf@kingcd.org or 425-773-1868.











