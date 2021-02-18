Free Webinar “Beautify and Care for your Streamside or Lakefront Property”

Thursday, February 18, 2021

Curious about what it takes to return your stream, lake or wetland property to its more natural state? 

Want to learn ways you can support wildlife, enhance your property’s aesthetic, and reduce maintenance needs? 

Don’t miss this FREE 1-hour webinar hosted by King Conservation District for homeowners living along the water. 

Learn from restoration experts about managing your yard to support both the environment and your own needs.

Event Date: February 20, 2021 at 10am

Topics:
  • Minimizing pollution runoff on your property
  • Controlling invasive weeds
  • Utilizing native plants for wildlife habitat and erosion control
  • Adding value and beauty to your yard naturally
Register at https://kingcd.org/

Questions? Contact Nikki Wolf at nikki.wolf@kingcd.org or 425-773-1868.



Posted by DKH at 4:56 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  