Free Webinar “Beautify and Care for your Streamside or Lakefront Property”
Thursday, February 18, 2021
Want to learn ways you can support wildlife, enhance your property’s aesthetic, and reduce maintenance needs?
Don’t miss this FREE 1-hour webinar hosted by King Conservation District for homeowners living along the water.
Learn from restoration experts about managing your yard to support both the environment and your own needs.
Event Date: February 20, 2021 at 10am
Topics:
Questions? Contact Nikki Wolf at nikki.wolf@kingcd.org or 425-773-1868.
- Minimizing pollution runoff on your property
- Controlling invasive weeds
- Utilizing native plants for wildlife habitat and erosion control
- Adding value and beauty to your yard naturally
