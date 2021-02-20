Gloria's Birds: Mallardramatic!

Saturday, February 20, 2021

Photo by Gloria Z Nagler

Started out with the intruder-Mallard sticking [too] close to the Mallard couple for several minutes - the intruder is the male on the outside, swimming alongside the lovebirds.
 
Photo by Gloria Z Nagler

Then the males crossed swords (ok, beaks!) in the second pic and the battle ensued in third and fourth pics. 

Photo by Gloria Z Nagler

Photo by Gloria Z Nagler

Ultimately, no one was hurt and the intruder swam off to join another female.

--Gloria Z Nagler



