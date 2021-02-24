The Roots of Magic: Senior Center TeleCafe Wednesday

Wednesday, February 24, 2021


Shoreline - Lake Forest Park TeleCafe
Wednesday 2:00-2:45pm

Mtg ID 859 8484 8513 password senior2021



The Roots of Music is a program that teaches music history and theory as well as instrumental instruction and ensemble performance preparation. 

They serve kids ages 9-14 from low-income households, and provide our students with hot meals and round-trip transportation to reduce common barriers to participation. 

Five days a week, 12 months a year, our program delivers over 2,500 hours of music education and other academic tutoring, over 30,400 nutritious hot meals, 1,400 bus journeys, and supplies over 150 instruments for student use. We believe music has the power to transform lives. 

The Roots of Music empowers the youth of New Orleans through music education, academic support, and mentorship, while preserving and promoting the unique musical and cultural heritage of our city.

  • What: A Zoom social hour, a chance to visit while staying home and staying safe. Grab a cup of coffee and pull up to chat!
  • Who: You and your friends from the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center
  • Where: From the comfort of your own computer or smartphone
  • When: February 24th, 2021, 2:00pm-2:45pm
  • Meeting ID: 859 8484 8513
  • Password: senior2021

Coming up next week: March 3 Questions about Medicare? Join us with guest John James from we speak Medicare,org for an informative session about a Medicare / Medicaid Insurance





