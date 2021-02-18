"The City of Lake Forest Park's 60th Anniversary: Historical Reflections" Saturday on zoom - get link before noon Friday

Lake Forest Park 1916

The Lake Forest Park Friends of the Library and the King County Library System

Sponsor a "Zoom" Presentation Commemorating

the 60th Anniversary of Lake Forest Park!





Please register before noon on Friday February 19th



The Shoreline Historical Museum is supported by The City of Shoreline and 4Culture. Museum Members and Friends! We are currently open, with COVID 19 safety precautions in place.





"The City of Lake Forest Park's 60th Anniversary: Historical Reflections," a presentation by Shoreline Historical Museum Director Vicki Stiles, will reveal interesting stories and wonderful photos that show just how Lake Forest Park became a treasure on the shores of Lake Washington.Program starts at 1:00pm on Saturday February 20, 2021.