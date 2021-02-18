"The City of Lake Forest Park's 60th Anniversary: Historical Reflections" Saturday on zoom - get link before noon Friday
Thursday, February 18, 2021
|Lake Forest Park 1916
Shoreline Historical Museum
LFP Program February 20, 2021 at 1:00pm
The Lake Forest Park Friends of the Library and the King County Library System
Sponsor a "Zoom" Presentation Commemorating
the 60th Anniversary of Lake Forest Park!
"The City of Lake Forest Park's 60th Anniversary: Historical Reflections," a presentation by Shoreline Historical Museum Director Vicki Stiles, will reveal interesting stories and wonderful photos that show just how Lake Forest Park became a treasure on the shores of Lake Washington.
Program starts at 1:00pm on Saturday February 20, 2021.
Please register before noon on Friday February 19th
Register Here!
The Shoreline Historical Museum is supported by The City of Shoreline and 4Culture. Museum Members and Friends! We are currently open, with COVID 19 safety precautions in place.
Register Here!
The Shoreline Historical Museum is supported by The City of Shoreline and 4Culture. Museum Members and Friends! We are currently open, with COVID 19 safety precautions in place.
0 comments:
Post a Comment