Shoreline resident charged with threatening Seattle councilmember

Thursday, February 18, 2021

Shoreline resident Andrew Finseth was
charged with cyberstalking a Seattle City
Councilmember. Photo courtesy Seattle Fire
According to reporting by The Seattle Times, Richmond Beach resident Andy Finseth has been identified as the person who sent threatening emails to Seattle City councilmember Kshama Sawant.

Finseth, a Seattle firefighter, used another firefighter's email. He also sent in a request for transfer under that firefighter's name.

He has been charged with second-degree identity theft and two counts of cyberstalking and is on paid administrative leave during an internal investigation and resolution of the legal charges.

Finseth was Seattle Firefighter of the Year in 2018.



