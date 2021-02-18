Shoreline resident charged with threatening Seattle councilmember
Thursday, February 18, 2021
|Shoreline resident Andrew Finseth was
charged with cyberstalking a Seattle City
Councilmember. Photo courtesy Seattle Fire
Finseth, a Seattle firefighter, used another firefighter's email. He also sent in a request for transfer under that firefighter's name.
He has been charged with second-degree identity theft and two counts of cyberstalking and is on paid administrative leave during an internal investigation and resolution of the legal charges.
Finseth was Seattle Firefighter of the Year in 2018.
