This week, the Office of the Washington State Auditor will begin notifying people whose unemployment benefits claims information may have been affected by a security breach of the Accellion file transfer service.





In addition to general information about identity theft protection, the email includes an individual code for 12 months of free credit monitoring as well as instructions on how to enroll and request assistance.

















The notifications will be sent by email during the next two weeks to people who filed an unemployment insurance claim in 2020.