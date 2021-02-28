Rod Dembowski: Town Hall March 3

From County Councilmember Rod Dembowski:









I’ve heard from constituents, nonprofits, and health care providers who have all expressed their frustration with the vaccination rollout process. I am closely monitoring and working with PHSKC to address the delays and gaps that are still persistent.









I hope you can join us for our March 3rd virtual town hall to learn the very latest information from King County about vaccine distribution efforts and pandemic response.



Town Hall Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 6:00pm

Submit your questions for the town hall



The event will be livestreamed to the King County Council Facebook page at



If you or someone you know has trouble accessing the internet, you can call-in to join the town hall. Please call:



Phone: 1-253-215-8782

Meeting ID: 829 3377 5200

Passcode: 725301



I have included additional helpful COVID-19 and vaccination related information and updates on my work on the County Council. Like always, please don’t hesitate to contact me at 206-477-1001 or rod.dembowski@kingcounty.gov









On, I will be hosting a joint virtual town hall with colleagues and Public Health Seattle-King County (PHSKC) Director Patty Hayes.The vaccination rollout process has hit snags, setbacks, and been riddled with miscommunication and frustrating barriers to scheduling appointments.