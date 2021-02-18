Free Community Emergency Response Team training opportunity

The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is an organization of volunteer emergency workers who have received specific training in basic disaster-response skills, with the intent of supplementing existing emergency responders in the event of a major disaster; or, to utilize their skills to assist family members and neighbors.





After completing the CERT academy, volunteers will have the opportunity to participate in additional drills and exercises to keep their skills sharp and continue to enhance their knowledge and abilities.



What to expect at the hybrid CERT class



Usually, CERT is taught in person for three-hour sessions spread out over eight weeks, ending with a large, in-person disaster simulation.





With current COVID restrictions, training has been adapted to a hybrid online/in-person approach: a two-hour online course for eight weeks, plus a single one-day in-person three-hour hands-on skill session.





Graduates of the class will have the opportunity to participate in a disaster simulation at a later date. The hands-on portion of the class is not a requirement of completion, but it does enhance the training dramatically.



Classes begin online Monday, March 8, 2021 from 6:30 – 8:30pm, and will continue each Monday for eight weeks. The in-person hands-on training day is on Saturday, April 24, from 9:00am to noon, at Northshore Fire Station 51 in Kenmore.





There is no fee for this class; however, it will fill up quickly so please register soon.



For registration and other information, check out the



If you have questions or would like more information, please contact NEMCo Emergency Manager Carl Lunak, at 425-354-1744, or by







