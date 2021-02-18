Free Community Emergency Response Team training opportunity
Thursday, February 18, 2021
Following a major disaster, local fire, police, city, and other first responders may not be able to meet the demand for their services. Residents of our community, and visitors, may need to rely on each other for help meeting their immediate life-sustaining needs.
The Northshore Emergency Management Coalition (NEMCo) CERT program will educate participants about local hazards and basic disaster preparedness, and provide hands-on training that includes fire safety, light search and rescue, and disaster medical operations.
After completing the CERT academy, volunteers will have the opportunity to participate in additional drills and exercises to keep their skills sharp and continue to enhance their knowledge and abilities.
What to expect at the hybrid CERT class
Usually, CERT is taught in person for three-hour sessions spread out over eight weeks, ending with a large, in-person disaster simulation.
With current COVID restrictions, training has been adapted to a hybrid online/in-person approach: a two-hour online course for eight weeks, plus a single one-day in-person three-hour hands-on skill session.
Graduates of the class will have the opportunity to participate in a disaster simulation at a later date. The hands-on portion of the class is not a requirement of completion, but it does enhance the training dramatically.
Classes begin online Monday, March 8, 2021 from 6:30 – 8:30pm, and will continue each Monday for eight weeks. The in-person hands-on training day is on Saturday, April 24, from 9:00am to noon, at Northshore Fire Station 51 in Kenmore.
There is no fee for this class; however, it will fill up quickly so please register soon.
For registration and other information, check out the CERT website.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact NEMCo Emergency Manager Carl Lunak, at 425-354-1744, or by email. The registration form is available here.
