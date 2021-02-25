Notes from Shoreline council meeting February 22, 2021



COVID-19



King County cases continue on a strong downward trend.



Our region, consisting of King, Snohomish and Pierce Counties, remain in Phase 2 of the Healthy Washington Plan.

DISCUSSIONNo additional discussion.VOTE:Passed unanimously by a vote of 6-0Introduction of panel and presentation by Jim Hammond, City Manager’s OfficeThe panel consists of Jaqueline Helfgott, Devitta Briscoe and Sharon Swanson.Jaqueline Helfgott, Professor at Seattle University, and Director of the school’s Crime and Justice Research Center.Helfgott talked about the use and limitation of data. We need to capture usable data for how people process through the criminal justice system from beginning to end. But it is hard to coordinate data across systems of police, prosecuting attorney’s office, and jails because they all focus on different things. Also, there are different laws in different states, like the legality of marijuana, which makes it difficult to compare cities. Different cities follow different groups, based on the makeup of their population. This makes a randomized study impossible to do. There is not enough funding to attempt a coordinated approach.Hammond: We’ve looked at traffic stops. In Shoreline, 6% of residents are POC, yet tickets to POC are 10% of the total. However, stops for Shoreline residents are 1%.Helfgott: we would need to know more about the variables of each traffic stop. Traffic stop rate could be indicating people driving through Shoreline.Hammond: Shoreline biannual survey asks how satisfied are you overall, with the enforcement of laws, crimes prevention, how safe do you feel. Is this information helpful? Or would you ask other questions?Helfgott: We ask Seattle residents some of the same questions although Shoreline is more focused on broader community public safety. Seattle has scale items allowing us to rate one area against another. Shoreline taps into some of the same areas, but the data is much more limited. We are talking about 900 respondents in Shoreline vs 10,000 in Seattle. These are randomized surveys sent to a percentage of residents.DISCUSSIONIs there a standard approach to the question of when we might have enough evidence to show a potential a problem?Helfgott: I am a researcher who measures data but I do not make policy recommendations. It is up to policymakers to determine at what threshold they want to act.Are there resources to tell us what kind of questions we should be asking and what kind of data we should be collecting to do a better job?Helfgott: In Seattle there is a police crisis template that is very detailed about how police make decisions. Not many cities have this. You can always look at what other cities have done to collect their data.Devitta Briscoe, community advocate who is assistant director of Not This Time and part of the Washington Coalition for Police Accountability, is active in the current state legislative sessionBriscoe: Five years ago I lost my brother, Che Taylor. Andre Taylor (Che's brother) and his wife Dove founded Not This Time soon after his death. Police attempted to make his arrest but he was shot within 9 seconds, then handcuffed, and left to bleed out. He did not have a weapon, was not resisting, and had his hands up.We pushed Initiative 940 requiring mandatory de-escalation, mental health training, independent investigations, and the rendering of first aid. Although it passed, violent incidences of deadly force did not decrease at all. Investigations are still not transparent or fair. This brought Not This Time to join the Washington Coalition for Police Accountability.The priorities include changing police culture, clarifying public expectation of officer behavior, and prohibiting neck restraints, police dogs attacks, tear gas, no-knock warrants, use of military weapons, hot pursuit, shooting at moving vehicles. We don’t want to eliminate police dogs, but we need to prohibit attacks including biting. De-escalation should be first and deadly force a last result. We need better police training, hiring, and accountability. We also need Independent investigations - not by another law enforcement entity.Sharon Swanson, Association of Washington Cities (AWC) staff member who is tracking police accountability legislative proposals in OlympiaSwanson: AWC supports 4 of the 5 issues mentioned by Ms. Briscoe. Police reform is one of our legislative priorities. Our main priority is to ask the State to set a standard for use of force while preserving the ability of local jurisdictions to have more restrictive standards if they choose to. AWC values local control, but with the number of jurisdictions involved, law enforcement should be a statewide conversation. Zip code should not determine how you interact with law enforcement. We are in favor of the vast majority of these reforms and then will work on the specific language. Two police chiefs have asked to be included and we need that perspective. We have to know we are getting the language right, that the adopted language can be trained to, and case law has to be involved. My role has been to facilitate those conversations about HB 1054 (establishing requirements for tactics and equipment used by peace officers) and HB 1310 (concerning permissible uses of force). We are trending in the right directionDISCUSSIONShould we assume that what will come out of this will be a hybrid?Swanson: There are about 15 separate bills addressing tactics used, what and when use of force can be used, liability, duty to intervene, audit criteria added to investigations - there will be many bills that pass.HB 1202 (addressing meaningful civil remedies for persons injured as a result of police misconduct) would hold the city independently liable for actions of law enforcement. How would that affect cities that are contract cities, like Shoreline?Swanson: You will have to ask your City Attorney. It will depend on the contract wording and what the City’s involvement is in police operations. AWC does not support this bill. Cities do not control all of the things they could be held accountable for. Cities don’t control training, who is fired, or whether they stay fired. It increases liability in areas we cannot control. We need a compromise.Collective bargaining makes it difficult to discipline and/or dismiss an officer. It appears that the WA Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs support more control given to chiefs. Is that concept in any of these bills?Swanson: Yes the Sheriffs and Police Chiefs want to allow for more authority and autonomy of management but this doesn’t appear to be moving forward. There will need to be a larger conversation about the role of collective bargaining and unions, but it hasn’t taken place. It would have to be at the State level because the ability for collective bargaining for State employees is provided by statute.Is there any thought about expanding the concept of mental health teams like RADAR?Swanson: AWC supports this type of program, either ride-along or available to law enforcement when needed. The conversations are taking place but at this time because of the financial needs to expand the programs, we may need to get to that later.We rely on the police for everything. From your perspective, should we be focusing solely on police accountability, use of force and police culture? Probably yes, but where do these other things come in?Briscoe: We need to think about the totality of circumstances. We can’t expect officers, even with mental health training, to take the place of social workers. While there are no bills focused on that, we need to continue the conversation that will push for services like RADAR.HB 1203 requires community oversight boards. Are there positive examples of these community boards in other areas? What are the concerns that WAC has about this?Swanson: there has been a lot of work on this bill, but the problem is it would be a mandate. Some cities have their own oversight boards and they don’t want to recreate what they already have. Some mayors and city councils feel that this is their role, especially disciplining officers. How will we pay for it? Right now the cost is too much. Citizen involvement is a good idea, but may not work in every jurisdiction where there aren’t that many people interested in going that far. It’s a lot of responsibility. Maybe we should think about starting with a pilot program. It may not work as proponents think it will.Briscoe: HB 1203 is not on our priority list and I don’t know of any examples.Hammond: this will be addressed at the Council meeting next week.Margaret King, City Attorney, made the presentation