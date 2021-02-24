Sound Transit work will close 1st NE on Wednesday
Wednesday, February 24, 2021
On Wednesday, February 24, 2021 Sound Transit will close 1st Ave NE between NE 158th to NE 159th to work on storm drains.
The closure will take place between the work hours of 7:00am to 5:00pm.
Work consists of heavy equipment and residents should expect construction noises.
There will be local access only for residents who live on 1st Ave NE between NE 158th to NE 159th Street.
Contact information
Community Engagement: lynnwoodlink@soundtransit.org or 206-398-5300
After-hours construction hotline: 888-298-2395
