Summer camps at Kruckeberg Garden

2021 Summer Camps!

June is just around the corner and you know what that means... SUMMER CAMPS!

Science, art, games, and friends abound in our week-long outdoor day camps at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden. We will explore the world around us, feeding our curiosity, fueling our imagination, and fostering an appreciation for nature.


