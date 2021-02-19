Data breach at Recology exposes Shoreline customer data

Friday, February 19, 2021

Malware holds your files for ransom
Graphic from ClipArtBest
A third party application used by Recology Shoreline to invoice customers was attacked by ransomware. 

Shoreline residential, commercial and multi-family customers as well as commercial customers in north Seattle were among northend cities contracting with Recology whose data was accessed.

Recology is working to determine what data was exposed and the third party app has hired a cyber security firm to investigate.

Customers will not be able to pay their bills by phone or online until this is resolved. Auto-payments will not be charged. To pay your bill, send a check.

No late fees will be charged during this time.

Recology has posted much more information here

Ransomware is a form of malicious code that encrypts the files on the victim's computer, making the inaccessible. The attacker then demands money from the victim to restore access. If affects the computer and any back-up plugged in.



Posted by DKH at 1:42 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  