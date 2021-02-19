Data breach at Recology exposes Shoreline customer data

Malware holds your files for ransom

Graphic from ClipArtBest A third party application used by Recology Shoreline to invoice customers was attacked by ransomware. A third party application used by Recology Shoreline to invoice customers was attacked by ransomware.





Shoreline residential, commercial and multi-family customers as well as commercial customers in north Seattle were among northend cities contracting with Recology whose data was accessed.





Recology is working to determine what data was exposed and the third party app has hired a cyber security firm to investigate.





Customers will not be able to pay their bills by phone or online until this is resolved. Auto-payments will not be charged. To pay your bill, send a check.





No late fees will be charged during this time.





Recology has posted much more information here





Ransomware is a form of malicious code that encrypts the files on the victim's computer, making the inaccessible. The attacker then demands money from the victim to restore access. If affects the computer and any back-up plugged in.











