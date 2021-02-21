Shoreline Park Board Feb 25 to consider transportation to parks, and recommended name for new park

Sunday, February 21, 2021

New park on 185th to get a name



Attend the Meeting via Zoom Webinar: https://zoom.us/j/97515984680
Thursday, February 25, 2021 from 7:00 pm - 8:59pm

Agenda Highlights
  • Director's Report
  • Transportation Master Plan
  • Park Name Recommendation
  • Arts and Cultural Services Subcommittee Recommendation

Link to Full Meeting Packet (PDF)

Comment on Agenda Items



