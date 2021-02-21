Shoreline Park Board Feb 25 to consider transportation to parks, and recommended name for new park
Sunday, February 21, 2021
Attend the Meeting via Zoom Webinar: https://zoom.us/j/97515984680
Thursday, February 25, 2021 from 7:00 pm - 8:59pm
Agenda Highlights
Link to Full Meeting Packet (PDF)
Comment on Agenda Items
- Director's Report
- Transportation Master Plan
- Park Name Recommendation
- Arts and Cultural Services Subcommittee Recommendation
