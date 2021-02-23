Comic Book Historian tackles superheroes and the power of representation on Wed, 2/24









Comic Book Historian Andrew Wahl Presenter T. Andrew Wahl is a journalist who has worked as an editor and editorial cartoonist. Presenter T. Andrew Wahl is a journalist who has worked as an editor and editorial cartoonist.





Wahl is a lifelong comic book aficionado, focusing on the Bronze Age (1975-85) of the American comic book.





Wahl studied comic books as a part of his MA in the humanities at Fort Hays State University.





He currently teaches journalism at Everett Community College.



As a comic book historian, Wahl has spent years charting the evolution of comic books and superheroes as reflections of their times, as well as their influence on culture.









As Wahl explained in the Bainbridge Island Review, “When I was a kid, if you went to a comic book convention … it was probably 95 percent white men in the room. If a woman walked in the room it was actually like a unicorn coming in, we’d all kind of stop and stare. "And now if you go to Emerald City [Comic Con] in Seattle it’s about 50-50 in terms of the gender mix; people from all walks of life, all different kinds of sexual identity backgrounds, race and ethnicity backgrounds. It’s just a much more encompassing community now and all of that has been reflected in the stories themselves.”

From Captain America (born to fight Hitler and the Nazis) to Wonder Woman (created to foster feminism and peace) to the X-Men (who gained their powers in a metaphorical civil rights movement), Wahl explores the significance of characters who are considerably more than kids’ stuff.



So whether you’re a lifelong comics fan or have just a passing interest in the latest Marvel blockbuster, tune in Wednesday at 7pm to find out what you’ve been missing.



for Comic Book Reality: Superheroes and the Power of Representation.



This event is part of Third Place Commons’ TPC At Home programming, designed to keep community connected during these often isolating times. And it’s a program designed for both adults and teens, so bring your teens!



Third Place Commons, a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, has been building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for over 20 years. In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space with TPC At Home programs.



