Sample a Continuing Education online class at no cost - The African American Experience Through Film
Friday, February 26, 2021
|Filmmaker Ben Abel-Bey
This two-hour Zoom class will examine the counter-narratives of Black filmmakers in the hopes of better understanding how cinema serves as an expression of humanity, and more importantly, a better understanding of the humanity within the African-American community.
This introductory glimpse into the longer course will include a brief lecture and discussion and is open to the community. Participants will learn how to "read" or break down a scene and explore some essential elements of film theory.
There is no cost for this event, but seats are limited. Register today using this link or contact continuing-ed@shoreline.edu for more information.
