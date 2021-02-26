Sample a Continuing Education online class at no cost - The African American Experience Through Film

Friday, February 26, 2021

Filmmaker Ben Abel-Bey
Join educator and filmmaker Ben Abel-Bey for a teaser or "snapshot" of his Shoreline Community College Continuing Education course, The African American Experience Through Film, on Wednesday, March 3rd, from 6 - 8pm. 
 
This two-hour Zoom class will examine the counter-narratives of Black filmmakers in the hopes of better understanding how cinema serves as an expression of humanity, and more importantly, a better understanding of the humanity within the African-American community. 

This introductory glimpse into the longer course will include a brief lecture and discussion and is open to the community. Participants will learn how to "read" or break down a scene and explore some essential elements of film theory. 

There is no cost for this event, but seats are limited. Register today using this link or contact continuing-ed@shoreline.edu for more information. 



Posted by DKH at 5:11 AM
