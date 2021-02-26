Sample a Continuing Education online class at no cost - The African American Experience Through Film

Filmmaker Ben Abel-Bey Join educator and filmmaker Ben Abel-Bey for a teaser or "snapshot" of his Shoreline Community College Continuing Education course, The African American Experience Through Film, on Wednesday, March 3rd, from 6 - 8pm. Join educator and filmmaker Ben Abel-Bey for a teaser or "snapshot" of his Shoreline Community College Continuing Education course, The African American Experience Through Film, on Wednesday, March 3rd, from 6 - 8pm.



This two-hour Zoom class will examine the counter-narratives of Black filmmakers in the hopes of better understanding how cinema serves as an expression of humanity, and more importantly, a better understanding of the humanity within the African-American community.





This introductory glimpse into the longer course will include a brief lecture and discussion and is open to the community. Participants will learn how to "read" or break down a scene and explore some essential elements of film theory.



There is no cost for this event, but seats are limited. Register today There is no cost for this event, but seats are limited. Register today using this link or contact continuing-ed@shoreline.edu for more information.











