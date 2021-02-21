Case updates February 19, 2021 - not much to report over the weekend

Sunday, February 21, 2021

Case updates February 19, 2021


United States 
  • cases 27,811,343 - 73,468 since yesterday
  • deaths 494,008 - 2,549 since yesterday

Washington state
  • cases 333,794 - 890 since yesterday
  • hospitalizations 19,033 - 64 since yesterday
  • deaths 4,822 - not reported on weekends

King county - not updated
  • cases 80,859 - 
  • hospitalizations 5,062
  • deaths 1,345

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018) - not updated 
  • cases 19,977 
  • hospitalizations 1,186
  • deaths 352

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018) - not updated
  • cases 1,988 
  • hospitalizations 179
  • deaths 86

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018) - not updated
  • cases 264
  • hospitalizations 15
  • deaths 4

