Case updates February 19, 2021 - not much to report over the weekend
Sunday, February 21, 2021
United States
- cases 27,811,343 - 73,468 since yesterday
- deaths 494,008 - 2,549 since yesterday
Washington state
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018) - not updated
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018) - not updated
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018) - not updated
- cases 333,794 - 890 since yesterday
- hospitalizations 19,033 - 64 since yesterday
- deaths 4,822 - not reported on weekends
King county - not updated
- cases 80,859 -
- hospitalizations 5,062
- deaths 1,345
- cases 19,977
- cases 19,977
- hospitalizations 1,186
- deaths 352
- cases 1,988
- cases 1,988
- hospitalizations 179
- deaths 86
- cases 264
- cases 264
- hospitalizations 15
- deaths 4
