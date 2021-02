Polar Plunge helps LFP Police meet Special Olympics goal - still time to donate

It's cold out there!

Photo courtesy LFP Police









The big event was the Polar Plunge into Lake Washington from the Civic Club.





We met our goal of $2,000. Our new goal is $2,500! Donations are still being accepted through 2/26.

Help us reach our goal! Go to https://impact.sowa.org/team/339070

Thank you NorthShore Fire for the help!

As previously reported , Lake Forest Park PD partnered with UW Police to raise funds for Special Olympics Washington.