Polar Plunge helps LFP Police meet Special Olympics goal - still time to donate

Wednesday, February 24, 2021

It's cold out there!
Photo courtesy LFP Police

As previously reported, Lake Forest Park PD  partnered with UW Police to raise funds for Special Olympics Washington.

The big event was the Polar Plunge into Lake Washington from the Civic Club.

We met our goal of $2,000. Our new goal is $2,500! Donations are still being accepted through 2/26. 

Help us reach our goal! Go to https://impact.sowa.org/team/339070 

Thank you NorthShore Fire for the help!


 

 

