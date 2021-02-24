Polar Plunge helps LFP Police meet Special Olympics goal - still time to donate
Wednesday, February 24, 2021
|It's cold out there!
Photo courtesy LFP Police
As previously reported, Lake Forest Park PD partnered with UW Police to raise funds for Special Olympics Washington.
The big event was the Polar Plunge into Lake Washington from the Civic Club.
We met our goal of $2,000. Our new goal is $2,500! Donations are still being accepted through 2/26.Help us reach our goal! Go to https://impact.sowa.org/team/339070Thank you NorthShore Fire for the help!
