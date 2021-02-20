LFP Committee of the Whole meets Monday to continue discussion of Town Center code updates
Saturday, February 20, 2021
Town Center Zone (Ord. 1217) and Related Regulations in the LFPMC for Development Agreements (Ord. 1218), Off-street Parking (Ord. 1219), Screening and Landscaping (Ord. 1220), and Multifamily Tax Exemption (Ord. 1221)
|Lake Forest Park City Council
City of Lake Forest Park Council Committee of the Whole (COW)
Regular meeting Monday, February 22, 2021, 6:00pm
Meeting to be Held Virtually
Continuing discussion of code updates for Town Center:
Join the session and/or make comments and see staff documents here
