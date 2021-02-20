LFP Committee of the Whole meets Monday to continue discussion of Town Center code updates

Saturday, February 20, 2021

Lake Forest Park City Council


City of Lake Forest Park Council Committee of the Whole (COW)
Regular meeting Monday, February 22, 2021, 6:00pm

Meeting to be Held Virtually

Continuing discussion of code updates for Town Center:

Town Center Zone (Ord. 1217) and Related Regulations in the LFPMC for Development Agreements (Ord. 1218), Off-street Parking (Ord. 1219), Screening and Landscaping (Ord. 1220), and Multifamily Tax Exemption (Ord. 1221)

Join the session and/or make comments and see staff documents here



