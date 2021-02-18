Letter to the Editor: Praying for schools to reopen

To the Editor,





Andrew Carr

Shoreline







Another night before bed praying with my sophomore son trying to assure him he will go back to high school and friends activities and real sports. Watching his and other older Shoreline Washington School District kids spirits being crushed with no hope for returning to school and more 6 hrs/day x 5 days per week “zoom online school “ is very hard.Please SEA teachers' union / teachers / school board stop their suffering and give them some hope at least. Other school districts are planning to be open up to Grade 12 by March, Tacoma, Puyallup, etc. etc. Are we going to be last???