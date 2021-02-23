AG Ferguson: PurEnvironment pleads guilty to environmental criminal charges for COVID-related scam
Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Attorney General Bob Ferguson today announced that PurEnvironment, a Utah-based mold remediation company, pleaded guilty to environmental crimes charges Ferguson brought regarding the company’s false claims that its products could provide “90+ day protection” against COVID-19.
|FALSE CLAIM
As the COVID-19 pandemic began, the company claimed on its website and in statements to the press that one of its mold-inhibiting pesticides could “completely rid” homes and businesses of COVID-19 and protect against it for 90 days.
In reality, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has only approved this pesticide for inhibiting the growth of mold, mildew and odor-causing bacteria. It is not approved for any use against viruses, let alone “90-day protection” against them.
Thankfully, no individuals or businesses are known to have actually hired or paid PurEnvironment for these services.
