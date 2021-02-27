North City Tech Meetup Presentation Monday: COVID-19 Vaccine – Fact vs. Fiction
Saturday, February 27, 2021
Presentation: COVID-19 Vaccine – Fact vs. Fiction
Speaker: Becky Reitzes
Monday, March 1, 2021 from 7 to 9pm
Online Zoom Meeting
Free and open to everyone
COVID-19 Vaccine – Fact vs. Fiction
The COVID-19 vaccine is a major breakthrough in the COVID pandemic and one of the critical components in ending this pandemic.
This webinar will update participants on the facts of the COVID-19 vaccine and answer many of the common questions and address misconceptions that surround the vaccine.
This webinar will also discuss the current COVID-19 variant strains and King County’s vaccine rollout plan.
Please note that this is a one-year follow up to our April presentation on Covid-19 by Marguerite Pappaioanou.
- Video of that presentation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ENpDKz5DNlw
- And the presentation notes: https://app.box.com/s/lvhs0j87zffw9lb2vegkpuqfph6m2yp3
|Becky Reitzes, M.A.
Becky has been working on PHSKC’s COVID Community Mitigation Response since the beginning of the pandemic and is the Co-Lead, Program and Training Manager for King County’s COVID-19 Speakers’ Bureau.
She is a co-author of the evidence-based FLASH curriculum, a widely used sexual health education curriculum, and the redesigned KNOW curriculum, Washington State’s Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction-published HIV prevention curriculum.
She has over 20 years of experience in providing professional development technical assistance and trainings, conducting community outreach, developing curricula and culturally relevant materials, and educating young people.
Becky Reitzes, MA, is a Lead Trainer and Educator with Public Health–Seattle and King County.
FREE and Open to All! No RSVP required.
ZOOM Information:
COVID-19 Vaccine – Fact vs. Fiction
Becky Reitzes
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84626130401?pwd=djZieFNmY0NoazUrVVFlZlo5emIrQT09
Meeting ID: 846 2613 0401
Passcode: 275562
The North City Tech Meetup is a free meetup, usually the first Monday of each month at one of our local libraries: Lake Forest Park, Shoreline or Kenmore. People of all levels of interest and experience are encouraged to attend. There is always time for introductions and discussions. Skip the traffic and join with your fellow north-enders once a month for interesting presentations and discussions.
Group site: https://www.meetup.com/northcitytech/
For the time being all North City Tech Meetups will be online using Zoom.
Upcoming Events for 2021:
We wish to extend our thanks to Seattle and King County Public Health for making Becky available to us.
The North City Tech Meetup is a free meetup, usually the first Monday of each month at one of our local libraries: Lake Forest Park, Shoreline or Kenmore. People of all levels of interest and experience are encouraged to attend. There is always time for introductions and discussions. Skip the traffic and join with your fellow north-enders once a month for interesting presentations and discussions.
Group site: https://www.meetup.com/northcitytech/
For the time being all North City Tech Meetups will be online using Zoom.
Upcoming Events for 2021:
- April 5th – North End Makers Group
- May 3rd - The NanoGrav Project
