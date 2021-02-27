North City Tech Meetup Presentation Monday: COVID-19 Vaccine – Fact vs. Fiction

Presentation: COVID-19 Vaccine – Fact vs. Fiction

Speaker: Becky Reitzes

Monday, March 1, 2021 from 7 to 9pm Online Zoom Meeting

Free and open to everyone

The COVID-19 vaccine is a major breakthrough in the COVID pandemic and one of the critical components in ending this pandemic.





This webinar will update participants on the facts of the COVID-19 vaccine and answer many of the common questions and address misconceptions that surround the vaccine.





This webinar will also discuss the current COVID-19 variant strains and King County’s vaccine rollout plan.



Please note that this is a one-year follow up to our April presentation on Covid-19 by Marguerite Pappaioanou.

Video of that presentation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ENpDKz5DNlw

And the presentation notes: https://app.box.com/s/lvhs0j87zffw9lb2vegkpuqfph6m2yp3

Becky Reitzes, M.A. Becky Reitzes, MA, is a Lead Trainer and Educator with Public Health–Seattle and King County (PHSKC) and has been with the County since 2001.





Becky has been working on PHSKC’s COVID Community Mitigation Response since the beginning of the pandemic and is the Co-Lead, Program and Training Manager for King County’s COVID-19 Speakers’ Bureau.









She has over 20 years of experience in providing professional development technical assistance and trainings, conducting community outreach, developing curricula and culturally relevant materials, and educating young people.



We wish to extend our thanks to Seattle and King County Public Health for making Becky available to us.

FREE and Open to All! No RSVP required.



ZOOM Information:



Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84626130401?pwd=djZieFNmY0NoazUrVVFlZlo5emIrQT09



Meeting ID: 846 2613 0401

Passcode: 275562



She is a co-author of the evidence-based FLASH curriculum, a widely used sexual health education curriculum, and the redesigned KNOW curriculum, Washington State's Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction-published HIV prevention curriculum.




