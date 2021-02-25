Agenda for Shoreline council meeting Monday March 1, 2021



The agenda for Monday's (March 1, 2021) meeting of the Shoreline City Council has two study items:

Abiel Woldu, a community advocate who currently serves as the Chair of the Citizen’s Advisory Committee (CACLEO) for the King County Office of Law Enforcement and Oversight (OLEO); Major Jeffrey Flohr, an employee of the King County’s Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), currently serving as part of the Command Team overseeing development of a KCSO pilot program for body worn cameras; Anthony Finnell, an employee of the Seattle’s Office of the Inspector General and a board member of the National Association of Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement (NACOLE); and Jennifer Lee, the Technology and Liberty Manager for American Civil Liberties Union of Washington.













Guest panelists include:There may be an additional panelists joining the Council tonight, bringing the perspective of local government, although that is still to be confirmed.In addition to various housekeeping edits to reflect current business practice, fix grammar, and provide clarity and consistency, “Approval of the Agenda” would occur earlier in regular meetings, and any final action by Council (regarding an Executive Session) must be taken at an open session.